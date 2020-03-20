Career Source closing offices across SWFL

Career Source is closing its offices throughout Southwest Florida, but you can still get help online or by phone.

For help finding a job, you can visit the Career Source website and see what resources they have available for you.

Executive Director of Career Source here in SWFL said employee safety was the main priority when making this decision.

“We need to balance the priority of our services against public and employee safety”, said Joe Paterno, Executive Director. “We understand people need to pay bills, buy groceries and a large percent of our residents rely on the leisure and hospitality industry for income which is greatly affected by the Coronavirus”, Paterno said.

