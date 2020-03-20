Acts of kindness: Letters to seniors can ease loneliness, uncertainty

In times of uncertainty, an act of kindness can go a long way.

A Cape Coral woman is urging you to write letters to seniors here in Southwest Florida. Many of them have been asked to remain inside to stay healthy, and that means they could feel isolated.

Skyla Garton-Miulli and Donna Whitehead help move seniors into assisted living facilities. Walking through the homes, they see just how lonely this time is for many seniors in isolation.

“We decided to do an act of kindness right now and the best way we all came up with, the whole family, is doing something that the seniors used to do back in the day which is basically write letters,” said Whitehead.

With kids learning from home, Garton-Miulli and Whitehead are asking for your help.

“Write a letter, write a poem, tell a story, or tell a joke … something the seniors can laugh at to lift their spirits,” said Garton-Miulli.

If you do want to send a letter to a senior or a caretaker, all you have to do is drive by and stick it in the mailbox, or you can mail it to 3136 SW 16th Place, Cape Coral, FL 33914.

“Everyone loves a letter. Everyone loves to open that letter or wait for a letter or know something that’s going to come and then they can reply back if they want to,” said Whitehead.

The hope is to connect and create an everlasting bond.

“Even when this is finished, we would love to continue this; we’d love to keep this going.”

The letters can also go to caretakers who are working tirelessly right now.

NOTE: WINK News is looking for other acts of kindness in our community. If you know someone helping others, please let us know by sending an email to [email protected].

Reporter: Morgan Rynor

Writer: Jackie Winchester

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know