Latest Coronavirus Updates: Cases rise, SWFL beaches close

As of 8 a.m. Thursday there are 328 positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Florida. 299 of the cases are Florida residents, 29 of them are non-Florida residents. There are eight total deaths in Florida.

Statewide numbers:

Total number of cases: 328

Number of Florida residents: 299

Number of non-Florida residents: 29

Southwest Florida numbers

Total number of cases: 25

Lee County: 11 Collier County: 13 Charlotte County: 1



There have been 2,800 total tests administered in the state of Florida, with only 328 positive tests. 1,332 tests have come back negative, according to the FDOH website.

Thursdays COVID-19 headlines:

IF YOU FEEL SICK:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a 24-hour COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Questions may also be emailed to [email protected] Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida Department of Health COVID-19 updates



*The map is best viewed on a desktop computer. If you don’t see the map above tap HERE for a fullscreen version.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know