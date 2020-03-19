Coronavirus updates
FORT MYERS

Latest Coronavirus Updates: Cases rise, SWFL beaches close

Published: March 19, 2020 8:06 AM EDT
Updated: March 19, 2020 9:25 AM EDT

As of 8 a.m. Thursday there are 328 positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Florida. 299 of the cases are Florida residents, 29 of them are non-Florida residents. There are eight total deaths in Florida.

Statewide numbers:

  • Total number of cases: 328
  • Number of Florida residents: 299
  • Number of non-Florida residents: 29

Southwest Florida numbers

Total number of cases: 25

      • Lee County: 11
      • Collier County: 13
      • Charlotte County: 1

There have been 2,800 total tests administered in the state of Florida, with only 328 positive tests. 1,332 tests have come back negative, according to the FDOH website.

Thursdays COVID-19 headlines:

IF YOU FEEL SICK:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a 24-hour COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Questions may also be emailed to [email protected] Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida Department of Health COVID-19 updates

