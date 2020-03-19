Latest Coronavirus Updates: Cases rise, SWFL beaches close
As of 8 a.m. Thursday there are 328 positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Florida. 299 of the cases are Florida residents, 29 of them are non-Florida residents. There are eight total deaths in Florida.
Statewide numbers:
- Total number of cases: 328
- Number of Florida residents: 299
- Number of non-Florida residents: 29
Southwest Florida numbers
Total number of cases: 25
- Lee County: 11
- Collier County: 13
- Charlotte County: 1
There have been 2,800 total tests administered in the state of Florida, with only 328 positive tests. 1,332 tests have come back negative, according to the FDOH website.
Thursdays COVID-19 headlines:
- Daycares can stay open amid closures of schools and businesses
- Fort Myers Beach closed starting Thursday night
- How to beat coronavirus scams
IF YOU FEEL SICK:
The Florida Department of Health has opened a 24-hour COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Questions may also be emailed to [email protected] Email responses will be sent during call center hours.
LINK: Florida Department of Health COVID-19 updates
