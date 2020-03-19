SWFL woman stuck in Europe due to COVID-19 precautions

How about this for a coronavirus travel nightmare?

A local woman is stuck in Europe with no good way to get home. She’s trapped in Luxembourg, an area not heavily hit by COVID-19, but her journey back could put her health in danger.

Chloe Persing is living a life of frustration. She wants to come home to Florida from Luxembourg – where she’s currently visiting her boyfriend – but she can’t right now. We tried to FaceTime her but had a hard time connecting so she spoke to WINK News’ Michell Makonochie over Twitter.

