Miami mayor urges all residents to stay home after city closes non-essential businesses

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Miami has issued amendments to its emergency declaration.

The measures are to promote social distancing and clarify previous emergency orders.

The declaration reiterates that the existing prohibition on on-premise food service in restaurants and retail food facilities includes outdoor seating areas.

Miami Emergency Measure – Pt. 1

Miami Emergency Measure – Pt. 2

Miami Emergency Measure – Pt. 3

Miami Emergency Measure – Pt. 4

The declaration also states that as of Thursday, March 19, casinos, cardrooms, frontons, racetracks, and parimutuels citywide will close.

It also mandates that all non-essential businesses remain closed until further notice.

Late Thursday evening, Mayor Suarez then released a statement urging “all Miami residents to self-isolate in their places of residence to the maximum extent possible to slow the spread of COVID-19 to the maximum extent possible.”

“If it is absolutely necessary to leave your place of residence, whether to obtain or perform vital medical or health services, or to otherwise facilitate authorized activities necessary for continuity of social and commercial life, you should at all times reasonably comply with Social Distancing Requirements,” the statement read, in part. “I urge you in the strongest terms to shelter in place to the extent possible and to avoid any and all unnecessary interactions with others.”

The mayor has been self-isolating after having tested positive for the disease.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez has signed a similar executive order which closes the county’s beaches, parks, recreational facilities, and all non-essential businesses.

