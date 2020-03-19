Matlacha fishermen still open for business amid coronavirus crisis

Store shelves may be empty, but local fishermen want you to know there’s still plenty of fish in the water.

Matlacha charter boat captains are getting in on it and you can too!

WINK News’ Gina Tomlinson shows you how the Pine Island Seafood Market in Matlacha is trying to survive the coronavirus crisis with discounted prices.

You can watch the full story in the video player above.

Reporter: Gina Tomlinson



