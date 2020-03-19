Man who died of coronavirus visited the Immokalee casino days before his death

A Lee County man who died of coronavirus visited the Immokalee Seminole Casino in the days before his death, the company confirms.

Representative Heather Fitzenhagen is now calling for the casino to close down.

She says the 77-year old man spent hours playing the slots the weekend before he died on March 13.

The casino confirmed Thursday that the man was at the facility on March 3.

The owners of the casino released the following statement:

“Seminole Casinos are open with many changes. The casinos have increased social distancing, rescheduled shows and other mass gathering events, closed their stand-alone bars and nightclubs, closed or reduced capacity of restaurants, instituted cleaning and disinfecting of all surfaces, made hand sanitizer available at more locations and given team members the option to stay home and use paid time off, even if they have a zero balance of paid time off.

“More than half of all slot machines have been turned off to add significant distance between guests, plus the number of players allowed at table games has been reduced. And all of this has been accomplished while preserving the current income of the large majority of team members.”

Reporter: Justin Kase



