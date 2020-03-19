Lee County couple delays nuptials due to pandemic

A Lee County couple had to put their wedding on hold Thursday because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Wendy Mkhize and her fiancé Luis Ramirez went to the Lee County Clerk of Courts office, hoping to say “I do.” They were turned away after finding out the deputy clerk isn’t performing any weddings until further notice.

“We were actually planning on getting married on the 26th but we rushed and pushed everything forward because we were concerned about something like this happening,” said Mkhize.

“We showed up this morning and they tell us that they aren’t doing the ceremonies here, and they are not going to be able to finalize the marriage,” said Ramirez.

Mkhize said it was a “bit of a bummer.”

“I mean, I understand why they are going through such extreme measures. It is a very serious issue with the coronavirus. It is still disappointing though,” said Ramirez.

The clerk is issuing marriage licenses, so armed with that important piece of paper, the couple set off to fight their next fight.

“Now we have to go somewhere else and find a notary or minister or something, someone to officiate the wedding but that’s going to be difficult to do given the turbulent times,” said Ramirez.

The couple said they didn’t think getting married would be so difficult, but at least they’re fighting the battle together – in sickness and in health.

The clerk of courts is asking people to check out its online services. Starting Friday, the clerk’s offices in Bonita Springs and Cape Coral will be closed, with limited customer service available in Fort Myers.

Reporter: Andryanna Sheppard

Writer: Jackie Winchester

