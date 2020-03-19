How to beat coronavirus scams

As the pandemic spreads hackers may be trying to steal your information—but you can protect yourself against credit card fraud.

Hackers are using attachments to access your data, so be careful opening emails with a coronavirus related subject line.

If you plan to make donations to charity—make sure you verify it is legitimate first.

If you are online shopping while stuck at home make sure to use a credit card to prevent fraud.

And you should monitor your online activity to make sure nothing seems suspicious.

For a more in-depth look at how you can protect yourself from these scams visit the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency website here.

And before donating to a charity, visit the Federal Trade Commission Consumer Information page here.



Writer: Lincoln Saunders

