Fort Myers Beach closed starting Thursday night

Starting Thursday night Fort Myers Beach will be closed to all visitors to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Fort Myers Beach now joins a list of other beaches in Southwest Florida that has shut off access.

The mayor of Fort Myers Beach told WINK News this move was made to protect the public’s safety, and that it needed to be done.

All county-owned beaches and the pier will be closed down starting at 6 p.m. Thursday and will last through April 21.

There will be no laying down, no chairs set up and no large groups. Beach access points, public parking and bathrooms will all be closed as well.

Down in Collier County, you will see the same thing with access to beaches cutoff. The beach transit shutdown as well.

This took effect Wednesday night and will last through the end of the month.

Beachgoers are disappointed but say they understand the decision.

“It’s hard for this area because tourism is at its height right now. It’s like a bad time for this area. I know that, but it’s a protective measure,” said Cape Coral resident Laurie Sulzbach.

To enforce the ban Lee County says they are working with local agencies. As for Collier County, leaders say they are confident the community will comply with the rules.

Reporter: Nicole Lauren

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

