Daycares can stay open amid closures of schools and businesses

Since schools are closed over fears of the coronavirus, parents are scrambling to figure out what to do with their kids during the day.

There is no doubt that in a matter of weeks the coronavirus has impacted everyone’s daily routine.

But one thing Governor DeSantis doesn’t want families stressing about is childcare—which is why he is allowing daycares to stay open.

First of all, I would be very loathe to do on a statewide basis simply because the spread of this has been very uneven in various parts of the state, but I think a lot of parents, they’re trying to make the best of this and I’m just very concerned about trying to make it more difficult for them,” Governor DeSantis said.

But one thing daycare employees are asking of parents, is that if your child is sick or shows any signs of being sick, please keep them home.

Another thing many parents have been navigating is working from home while schools are closed.

A family psychologist from Florida Gulf Coast University says to get things done and to help keep your kids focused you need to create structure around the house.

“For 30 to 45 minutes we’re going to work together — you do your schoolwork and I’m going to work on what I need to work on for the office, then let’s take a break. For 15 or 20 minutes you can dance together or maybe walk around the house or get a snack. But be certain to put some structure around it and then return to that structure,” said Alise Bartley, FGCU Director of Community Counseling Center.

Bartley also recommends if your children are between the ages of two and six, you might even want to break for activities every 15 to 20 minutes.

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know