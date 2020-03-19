COVID-19: Southwest Florida business updates and store closings

In conjunction with Gulfshore Life Magazine, WINK News is keeping a list of business opening and closures in Southwest Florida.

*We make every effort to ensure the accuracy of this information. However, as circumstances are continuously changing you should always call ahead to confirm dates, times, location, and other information.

WHO IS OPEN?

RESTAURANTS

Edison and Ford Winter Estates remains open regular hours of 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for guided and self-guided tours. Events and special programming are being cancelled or rescheduled accordingly.

Ding Darling Wildlife Society: Wildlife Drive (no entrance fee), hiking trails, and restroom facilities remain open. All programs, tours, and events are cancelled until further notice.

Lee County Parks and Preserves will remain open. The public is encouraged to practice Social Distancing. PLEASE NOTE: Recreation Centers, Pools, Dog Parks, Tennis Courts and Pickleball Courts are closed as of Wednesday, March 18. Programs, Organized Sports and Rentals are cancelled as of Wednesday, March 18.



ATTRACTIONS & RECREATION

Last Updated 3/18/20 at 4:00pm This is not a complete list of restaurants offering discounts or in need of help. It includes those who we have been in contact with directly. Check local restaurant websites and social media for more. To submit an update to your local business hours, offerings, etc. >> email [email protected]

Author: Submitted / Guufshore Life

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know