COVID-19: Southwest Florida business updates and store closings
In conjunction with Gulfshore Life Magazine, WINK News is keeping a list of business opening and closures in Southwest Florida.
*We make every effort to ensure the accuracy of this information. However, as circumstances are continuously changing you should always call ahead to confirm dates, times, location, and other information.
WHO IS OPEN?
RESTAURANTS
Local restaurants are taking every precaution to ensure the health and safety of its patrons and staff including implementing additional cleanings, setting tables 6 feet apart, limiting capacity, providing take home meals, and meal delivery service. **To support our local restaurants, you can also purchase gift certificates to be used at a later date. Please contact individual restaurants or visit their website or social media account for the latest information regarding their hours of operation**
- 1500 South Restaurant & Bar: Open 4:00 to 10:00 p.m. Carry out & DoorDash delivery service available. Call (239) 774-1500.
- Angelina’s Ristorante: Carry out only. Available from 4:00 to 10:00 p.m. Call (239) 390-3187.
- Bar Tulia: Open 4:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. Carry out is available. GrubHub and DoorDash delivery service. Call (239) 228-7606.
- Barbatella: Open 11:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Curbside pick-up available. Call (239) 263-1955.
- Beach Box Cafe: Open 8:00 to 10:00 p.m. 25% off all carry out orders. Call (239) 631-6080.
- Bha! Bha! Persian Bistro: Open 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. Carry out is available. Call (239) 594-5557.
- Bice Restaurant: Open 11:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Offering 20% off all carry out during Happy Hour from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. and 10% off Gift Cards! Curbside pick-up and UBER EATS delivery service. Call (239) 262-4044.
- Bellini: Open 12:00 to 10:00 p.m. Curbside pick up available. No online ordering and limited delivery. Call (239) 261-1117.
- Cabbage Key Inn & Restaurant: Open for breakfast, lunch, dinner. Carry out is available by boat or car pick-up. Call (239) 283-2278.
- Caffe Milano: Open 11:30 a.m.to 10:30 p.m. Offering 20% off all Carry Out during Happy Hour from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. and 10% off Gift Cards! Curbside pick-up and UBER EATS delivery service. Call (239) 692-8480.
- Celebration Park: Open 12:00 to 8:00 p.m. for takeout only. Food will be brought to your vehicle. Call (239) 316-7253.
- Chops City Grill Naples: offering 20% off all entrees & dry aged and prime steaks. Open 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. Carry out is available but no delivery services. Call (239) 262-4677.
- Chops City Grill in Estero: offering $15 off every entree and steak. Download the coupon on www.gr8food.net. Open 5:00-9:00 p.m. Carry out is available but no delivery services. Call (239) 992-4677.
- Cibao Grille: Open for Lunch: 11:00 to 1:30 p.m. (Mon-Fri)/ Dinner: 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. (Mon-Sat) until further notice. Limited dine-in, carry out and curbside pick-up available. Call (239) 434-6653.
- The Continental: Open for dinner from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. Carry out is available. Call (239) 659-0007.
- Crave Culinaire: Offering ‘Crave 2 Go- Individual & Family Meals” with delivery and pickup on Wednesdays & Fridays. Orders for Wednesday must be placed by 5:00 p.m. on Monday. Orders for Friday must be placed by 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday. Delivery is between 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. anywhere in SWFL.
- The Dock: Open 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Carry out & Curbside pick-up available. Delivery options coming soon. Call (239) 263-9940.
- Doc Ford’s Rum Bar & Grille: Open 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Carry out is available. Call (239) 765-9660 (Fort Myers), (239) 472-8311 (Sanibel)
- Dorona: Open 11:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Curbside pick-up available. Call (239) 529-2819.
- Duck Donuts: Take out only. Open 6:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Dine-in closed until further notice. Online ordering & delivery through third-party services available. Call (239) 495-3825 (Coconut Point) or (239) 225-2185 (Fort Myers).
- Ember Korean BBQ: Open 11:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Carry out & DoorDash delivery available. Call (239) 771-8818.
- Farmer Mike’s: Open 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Offering fresh from the garden home delivery service to select areas in Bonita Springs ($30 minimum). Call (239) 238-4211 to order.
- Fish Tail Grill by Merrick Seafood: Open 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Call (239) 257-3167.
- The French Brasserie Rustique: Open 10:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Online ordering is available. Special curbside pick-up menus available & GrubHub and DoorDash delivery service. Call (239) 315-4019.
- The Founders Bistro: Open 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Late night menu available until 2am. Online ordering & Curbside pick-up available. Call (239) 653-9353.
- Grappino: Open 11:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Curbside pick-up available. Call (239) 331-4325.
- Industry Beer & Barbeque: Open 12:00 to 9:00 p.m. Daily. Dine-in, Carry out, and Curbside pick-up available. Take specials available. Call (239) 331-4160.
- Industry Pizza & Slice Shop: Open 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. (Mon-Sat. Closed Tuesdays) & 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. (Sun). Dine-in, Carry out, and Curbside pick-up available. Take specials available. Call (239) 431-6881.
- Jane’s Cafe on Third: Open 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Dine-in available & Jane’s To-Go. Offering ‘Brunch in a Box’ and ‘Dining at a Distance’. Call (239) 261-2253.
- La Trattoria: Open 4:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. UBER EATS delivery service. Call (239) 315-4571.
- The Local: Open 12:00 to 8:30 p.m. (daily) until further notice. Online ordering, Carry out, and Curbside pick-up available. Call (239) 596-3276.
- Lowbrow Pizza & Beer: Open 4:00 to 10:00 p.m. (daily) & Open for lunch (Fri-Sun). Dine-in, Carry out, and Curbside pick-up available. Take specials available. Call (239) 529-6919.
- Mister01 Extraordinary Pizza: Open 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Carry out, Curbside pick-up, and DoorDash & BiteSquad delivery. Offering free small Nutella pizza for all takeout/delivery orders (on request). Call (239) 631-6844.
- Moura Bistro: Open 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. & 5:00 to 8:30 p.m. Carry out & Delivery is available. FREE delivery for orders $50+. Call (239) 738-8883.
- Naples Coastal Kitchen: In-restaurant dining closed. Carry out will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Call (239) 514-4414 (Naples) or (239) 887-4378 (Ft. Myers)
- O’mei Naples: Open 4:30-9:30 p.m. (Mon-Sat)/ 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. (Sun). Call (239) 631-5633.
- Osteria Tulia: Open 11:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Carry out is available. Special curbside pick-up menus available & GrubHub and DoorDash delivery service. Call (239) 213-2073.
- Pazzo Cucina Italiana: offering 50% Pazzo Classics and 20% off steaks, specials, and the grill. Open 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. Carry out is available but no delivery services. Call (239) 434-8494.
- The Real Macaw: Open 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. (Tues-Sun). Carry out available & Free Delivery for orders over $50. Call (239) 732-1188.
- Ridgway Bar & Grill: Open 11:30 a.m to 9:30 p.m. Carry out is available. Call (239) 262-5500.
- Rumba Cuban Cafe: Open 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (Mon-Sat). Carry out and delivery available. Call (239) 659-2996.
- The Saloon in Estero: offering 50% off steaks and up to 25% off signature cocktails. Open 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Carry out is available but no delivery services. Call (239) 949-2583.
Sails Restaurant: Open 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. To-go & Curbside pick-up available at the rear of the restaurant. Call (239) 360-2000.
- Sea Salt: Open 11:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Curbside pick-up available. Call (239) 434-7258.
- Shula’s Naples: Open 11:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Carry out & Curbside pick-up available. Call (239) 430-4999.
- Tarpon Lodge & Restaurant: Open 11:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (lunch)/ 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. (dinner). Carry out available by boat or car pick-up. Call (239) 283-3999.
- Tony’s Off Third: Open 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Carry out is available. Call (239) 262-7999.
- Two Meatballs in the Kitchen: Open 11:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Offering 20% off ALL takeout orders. Carry out, Curbside pick-up, and FREE delivery available. Call (239) 489-1111
- Vergina: Open . Offering 20% off Carry Out orders Carry out, Curbside pick-up & UBER EATS delivery available. Call (239) 659-7008.
- The Warehouse Cuisine and Cocktails: Open 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Carry out & Curbside pick-up available. Bite Squad free delivery with code #thewarehousenaples. Call (239) 231-4073.
- Yabba Island Grill: offering 50% off entrees and 20% off steaks, lobster, and crab. Open 4:30-9:30 p.m. Carry out is available but no delivery services. Call (239) 262-5787.
BREWERIES
- Fort Myers Brewing Company: To-Go beer only. Drive through service available from 12:00 to 8:00 p.m. Call (239) 313-6576.
- Momentum Brewhouse: To-Go beer only. Cans, growlers, and crowlers available TO GO for pickup daily between 12:00 to 8:00 p.m. Call (239) 949-9945.
- Point Ybel Brewing Company: To-Go beer only. Pick-up available from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. (Tues-Sat). Credit cards only. Call (239) 603-6535.
ATTRACTIONS & RECREATION
- Edison and Ford Winter Estates remains open regular hours of 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for guided and self-guided tours. Events and special programming are being cancelled or rescheduled accordingly.
- Ding Darling Wildlife Society: Wildlife Drive (no entrance fee), hiking trails, and restroom facilities remain open. All programs, tours, and events are cancelled until further notice.
- Lee County Parks and Preserves will remain open. The public is encouraged to practice Social Distancing.
- PLEASE NOTE:
- Recreation Centers, Pools, Dog Parks, Tennis Courts and Pickleball Courts are closed as of Wednesday, March 18.
- Programs, Organized Sports and Rentals are cancelled as of Wednesday, March 18.
- PLEASE NOTE:
BANKS
- Bank of America is open with modified hours of 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (Mon- Fri) until further notice.
- Chase Banks are open with modified hours of 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (Mon-Sat) until further notice.
GROCERY STORES
- Fresh Market is offering a reserved shopping hour for Seniors and the most at risk from 8:00 to 9:00 a.m. (Mon-Fri). Open 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
- Publix Supermarkets have modified store hours of 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. daily. Pharmacy hours are 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (Mon-Sat) and 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (Sunday). Shop Publix Online by clicking here.
- Seed to Table currently remains open with its usual hours of 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. daily.
- Sprouts offers online grocery orders by clicking here.
- Target hours will be 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. until further notice. Each Wednesday the first hour of shopping is reserved for Seniors and those most at risk. Order pickup and Drive Up services available.
- Whole Foods is offering a reserved shopping hour for Seniors (60 yr and older) for one hour before opening to the public. Online shopping and delivery is available. Open 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- Winn Dixie stores will close daily at 9:00 p.m. until further notice.
- Wynn’s Market is offering free pickup and delivery on online orders over $50 (excluding gift baskets and platters).
GYMS & FITNESS STUDIOS
- Pure Barre remains open for the time being with limited class capacity and limited use of equipment. Online classes are available.
MALLS
- Coastland Center Mall will remain open with modified hours of 12:00 to 7:00 p.m. /12:00 to 6:00 p.m. (Sun), individual stores may decide to close or further modify their hours.
- Edison Mall will remain open with modified hours of 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. (Monday through Saturday) and 12:00 to 6:00 p.m. (Sunday), individual stores may decide to close or further modify their hours.
- Miromar Outlets will remain open with modified hours of 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. (Monday through Saturday) and 12:00 to 6:00 p.m. (Sunday), individual stores may decide to close or further modify their hours.
STORES
- Jennifer’s Fort Myers: Open 10:00 a.m.to 6:00 p.m. Online ordering and local delivery available. Call (239) 481-8582.
- Rouze Boutique: Open 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. (Mon-Sat) & 12:00 to 6:00 p.m (Sun). Offering local doorstep deliveries, free delivery for online orders. All current Instagram looks are now shoppable. Call (239) 692-8253.
- To the Moon Boutique in Bonita Springs: Open 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. (Mon-Sat) & 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (Sun). Bring in non-perishable food donations for students missing free school meals and receive a free gift! We are accepting social media orders with free shipping! Call (239) 949-8200.
WHO IS CLOSED?
RESTAURANTS
- Agave Naples has closed until further notice.
- Ocean Prime has closed until further notice.
- Rosy’s Tomorrow announced that it will be closed for the next two weeks.
- Three60 Market has closed until further notice.
- Tommy Bahama Restaurant (Naples) has currently closed through March 30th.
BREWERIES
- Ankrolab Brewing Company is closed until further notice.
- Riptide Brewing Company is closed until further notice.
ATTRACTIONS & RECREATION
- Alliance for the Arts has closed until further notice.
- Artis—Naples programming, performances, events and exhibitions have been suspended through April 12, 2020.
- Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary closed through at least March 30.
- Barbara B. Mann has cancelled performances through March 31st.
- Center for the Arts Bonita Springs, performances and events until April 3rd have been postponed.
- Ding Darling Wildlife Society programs, tours, and events have been cancelled until further notice.
- Everglades Wonder Garden is closed until April 1st.
- Florida Everblades cancelled the remainder of the 2019-2020 Season.
- Fort Myers beaches have closed until further notice.
- Gulfshore Playhouse has cancelled shows until further notice. They will assess whether its reasonable to reopen the theatre on March 26th for a scheduled show.
- Lee County Parks:
- Recreation Centers, Pools, Dog Parks, Tennis Courts and Pickleball Courts are closed as of Wednesday, March 18.
- Programs, Organized Sports and Rentals are cancelled as of Wednesday, March 18.
- Parks and preserves will remain open. The public is encouraged to practice Social Distancing.
- Naples Beaches & Naples Pier have closed until at least March 30th.
- Naples Zoo closed through March 31.
- Naples Botanical Garden closed until further notice.
- Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center events until May 11, 2020 have been postponed or cancelled.
- Sun Splash Waterpark is closed until further notice.
- Riverside District events have been cancelled through the end of April.
- Spring Training has been cancelled for this season.
- Tarpon Bay Explorers is closed until at least April 7th or until further notice.
GYMS & FITNESS STUDIOS
- LA Fitness has closed until at least April 1st.
- Orange Theory has closed until further notice.
- Practice Yoga has closed until further notice.
MALLS
- Coconut Point Mall has closed until at least March 29th. Individual restaurants may remain open for the time being.
- Waterside Shops has closed until at least March 29th. Individual restaurants may remain open for the time being.
STORES
- Ulta Beauty has closed its stores through at least March 31st. They’re now offering free shipping on orders $15 or more and continue their 60 day return policy.
- West Elm has closed stores through at least April 2nd. Online ordering & Buy-Online-Pickup-In-Store is available.
- Saks 5th Avenue & Saks Off Fifth have closed for the next two weeks or until further notice. Online ordering is available.