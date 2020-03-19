Photo by Patrick Tomasso on Unsplash
FORT MYERS

COVID-19: Southwest Florida business updates and store closings

Published: March 19, 2020
Updated: March 19, 2020

In conjunction with Gulfshore Life Magazine, WINK News is keeping a list of business opening and closures in Southwest Florida.

*We make every effort to ensure the accuracy of this information. However, as circumstances are continuously changing you should always call ahead to confirm dates, times, location, and other information. 

WHO IS OPEN?

RESTAURANTS

Local restaurants are taking every precaution to ensure the health and safety of its patrons and staff including implementing additional cleanings, setting tables 6 feet apart, limiting capacity, providing take home meals, and meal delivery service. **To support our local restaurants, you can also purchase gift certificates to be used at a later date. Please contact individual restaurants or visit their website or social media account for the latest information regarding their hours of operation**

BREWERIES

ATTRACTIONS & RECREATION

  • Edison and Ford Winter Estates remains open regular hours of 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for guided and self-guided tours. Events and special programming are being cancelled or rescheduled accordingly. 
  • Ding Darling Wildlife Society: Wildlife Drive (no entrance fee), hiking trails, and restroom facilities remain open. All programs, tours, and events are cancelled until further notice.
  • Lee County Parks and Preserves will remain open. The public is encouraged to practice Social Distancing.
    • PLEASE NOTE:
      • Recreation Centers, Pools, Dog Parks, Tennis Courts and Pickleball Courts are closed as of Wednesday, March 18.
      • Programs, Organized Sports and Rentals are cancelled as of Wednesday, March 18.

BANKS

  • Bank of America is open with modified hours of 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (Mon- Fri) until further notice.
  • Chase Banks are open with modified hours of 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (Mon-Sat) until further notice.

GROCERY STORES

  • Fresh Market is offering a reserved shopping hour for Seniors and the most at risk from 8:00 to 9:00 a.m. (Mon-Fri).  Open 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
  • Publix Supermarkets have modified store hours of 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. daily. Pharmacy hours are 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (Mon-Sat) and 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (Sunday).  Shop Publix Online by clicking here.
  • Seed to Table currently remains open with its usual hours of 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. daily.
  • Sprouts offers online grocery orders by clicking here.
  • Target hours will be 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. until further notice. Each Wednesday the first hour of shopping is reserved for Seniors and those most at risk. Order pickup and Drive Up services available.
  • Whole Foods is offering a reserved shopping hour for Seniors (60 yr and older) for one hour before opening to the public. Online shopping and delivery is available. Open 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
  • Winn Dixie stores will close daily at 9:00 p.m. until further notice.
  • Wynn’s Market is offering free pickup and delivery on online orders over $50 (excluding gift baskets and platters).

GYMS & FITNESS STUDIOS

MALLS

  • Coastland Center Mall will remain open with modified hours of 12:00 to 7:00 p.m. /12:00 to 6:00 p.m. (Sun), individual stores may decide to close or further modify their hours.
  • Edison Mall will remain open with modified hours of 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. (Monday through Saturday) and 12:00 to 6:00 p.m. (Sunday), individual stores may decide to close or further modify their hours.
  • Miromar Outlets will remain open with modified hours of 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. (Monday through Saturday) and 12:00 to 6:00 p.m. (Sunday), individual stores may decide to close or further modify their hours.

STORES

  • Jennifer’s Fort Myers: Open 10:00 a.m.to 6:00 p.m. Online ordering and local delivery available. Call (239) 481-8582.
  • Rouze Boutique: Open 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. (Mon-Sat) & 12:00 to 6:00 p.m (Sun). Offering local doorstep deliveries, free delivery for online orders. All current Instagram looks are now shoppable. Call (239) 692-8253.
  • To the Moon Boutique in Bonita Springs: Open 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. (Mon-Sat) & 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (Sun). Bring in non-perishable food donations for students missing free school meals and receive a free gift! We are accepting social media orders with free shipping! Call (239) 949-8200.

WHO IS CLOSED?

RESTAURANTS

BREWERIES

ATTRACTIONS & RECREATION

GYMS & FITNESS STUDIOS

MALLS

  • Coconut Point Mall has closed until at least March 29th. Individual restaurants may remain open for the time being.
  • Waterside Shops has closed until at least March 29th. Individual restaurants may remain open for the time being.

STORES

  • Ulta Beauty has closed its stores through at least March 31st. They’re now offering free shipping on orders $15 or more and continue their 60 day return policy.
  • West Elm has closed stores through at least April 2nd. Online ordering & Buy-Online-Pickup-In-Store is available.
  • Saks 5th Avenue & Saks Off Fifth have closed for the next two weeks or until further notice. Online ordering is available.
