Collier County paper product company opens doors to public

On a normal business day, Pro Edge Paper in Collier County sells toilet paper, disinfectants, and other important supplies to businesses across Southwest Florida, but this week they made the decision to allow sales to the public.

The owner of Pro-Edge Papers says he has items in full stock, from gloves to disinfectants to soap and that item that’s so hard to find—toilet paper.

Pro-Edge typically sells products to restaurants and businesses in Southwest Florida but after businesses shut down because of the coronavirus they opened doors to the public.

“We know there’s a need, and people are depending on us which we did not expect but now that we know that we’re going to do everything that we can to keep the public stocked,” said Pro-Edge Paper owner, Rudy Ambrosi.

The line for these products stretches out the door. Plenty of customers told WINK News they were so thankful after searching store to store and not finding any of the items they wanted.

The business is open Monday-Saturday so you have plenty of time to stop by and pick up supplies.

Reporter: Brea Hollingsworth

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

