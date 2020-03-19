Charlotte County pizzerias offer free pies to teacher amid coronavirus crisis

Sometimes, it about people helping people in a time of need. Two pizza shops in Charlotte County are stepping up to feed residents in their community – teachers in particular.

There’s lots of learning and laughter in Brianna Welsh’s third-grade and Kim Smith’s kindergarten classes.

Welsh teaches at Neil Armstrong Elementary and says it’s all about the, “a-ha moments when they understand something… I love everything about teaching”

And Smith teaches at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic School.

She says, “Springtime is usually when the year start turning in their little heads and they are really making gains.”

Both schools are on an unexpected hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Smith acknowledges “it’s kind of sad,” while planning for the possibility of virtual learning.

That’s why Vito Recchia, co-owner of Bella Napoli and Taglio Cucina Pizzerias says he wants to do something to help the teachers out – by satisfying hunger.

Both restaurants are offering free pizza pies to Charlotte and DeSoto County teachers, with plans to expand the offer to medical staff and first responders.

“They are the ones that we call when we need someone most,” Recchia added.

So far, both restaurants have donated 90 pizzas to teachers, and they expect that number to grow to 500 by the end of the weekend.

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know