Cape Coral charter schools are expected to extend school year through June 30

Cape Coral charter schools are expected to extend the school year through June 30 after closure due to coronavirus.

Below is a letter sent to families of Oasis Charter Schools students:

“The Florida Department of Education has directed schools across the state to close through April 15th. We are anticipating the extension the school year through June 30th 2020 and will receive continued guidance from the School District of Lee County on this matter.

Our school system has been working on a virtual learning plan so that our students can continue to learn from home during this time. Virtual learning for our students will begin on Monday, March 30th.

Our teachers will be spending next week working on their virtual plans for our students and we will roll out information to you regarding the plan at the end of next week. If your family does not have a home computer, laptop or tablet, we will be able to provide one device, per family. Distribution will occur the week of March 23rd and we will send out further information to you as to the dates and times for pick up. Information about free connectivity services will be provided at that time.

All remaining assessments have been cancelled for the 2019 – 2020 school year. Seniors will graduate on time and will meet the requirements for graduation. Eligibility for Florida Bright Futures scholarships shall be based on available data and results. We will follow the School District of Lee County’s plan of action for graduation.

During the period of closure, all extra-curricular events have been cancelled such as field trips, athletic events, and before and after care. We will contact you soon about receiving a refund for any cancelled event.

Local schools in Cape Coral will be providing free meals (breakfast and lunch) for anyone 18 years and under. Each child must be present at the pick-up location to receive a “Grab & Go” bag. It is expected the meals will be eaten at home, and not the schools where they are picked up. The meals will be available for pick-up between 9:00am and 11:00am at the following schools: Cape Coral Elementary, Patriot Elementary, Hector Cafferata Elementary, Pine Island Elementary, Tropic Isles Elementary.

Effective Monday, March 23, our schools are suspending all non-essential access by visitors and school allied groups such as, but not limited to PTA, PTO, Boosters, and SAC until further notice. If your child has medication to pick up, the school clinic assistant will contact you to arrange a date and time for pick up.

Principals and essential staff will return to work on Monday, March 23rd and will be available to answer any additional questions you might have.

Thank you for your continued support in keeping our students and staff safe.”

