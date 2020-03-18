Woman claims boyfriend told to quarantine but doctor would not order a COVID-19 test

The coronavirus is testing so many people in so many different ways.

A lot of you are stressed out, feeling a lot of anxiety.

We see your emails and Facebook post and take your calls about where it is safe to travel, if any cities in the U.S. are off-limits and who can and who can’t get a COVID-19 test.

We asked all of those questions and didn’t exactly get straight answers.

AK Brunini FaceTimed with us from her living room in New York City. She claims a doctor ordered her and her boyfriend into quarantine after he traveled to Florida, came home and showed symptoms of the coronavirus. However, the doctor would not order a COVID-19 test.

“They asked him a whole bunch of questions and tested him for everything but the coronavirus,” she said.

That made her angry. She says the CDC guidelines qualified him for the test. Her boyfriend didn’t have the flu or strep.

“It’s just so frustrating because there’s nothing for us to do,” Brunini said.

Nothing to do but worry. A lot. It turns out the doctor was right: her boyfriend got better, but then she got sick.

“Sunday it hit me because I could barely get off the couch,” she said. “I was feeling really nauseous and dizzy and faint.”

She’s feeling better now, but said her experience with the stress and anxiety so many of us are feeling taught her a lesson she wants to share.

“I would just urge people to stay as calm as possible and not panic because it will get figured out, but it’s going to take a little bit of time and the more people stay inside and don’t spread this, the faster it will go,” she said.

Brunini said she will continue to stay away from everyone else until she feels better.

Governor Ron DeSantis said people who are in “at-risk” categories, anyone over 65, have an underlying health condition or have an undiagnosed respiratory issue, will get tested in Florida.

Reporter: Dannielle Garcia

Writer: Briana Harvath

