Coronavirus Update: on coronavirus pandemic in Florida

As of Wednesday morning, there are 216 positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Florida. This number includes 21 cases of non-Florida residents diagnosed in the state. There are seven total deaths in Florida.

The most recent coronavirus death was in Manatee County, FDOH confirmed Tuesday.

In Southwest Florida, there are 15 total cases, with one in Charlotte County, seven in Lee County and seven in Collier County.

IF YOU FEEL SICK:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a 24-hour COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Questions may also be emailed to [email protected] Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

EDUCATION

All K-12 schools will remain physically closed to students until April 15, and students will do independent learning online until that time.

LOCAL STATES OF EMERGENCY

Lee Collier and Charlotte counties have all declared a state or local emergency.

LEE COUNTY

County commissioners closed libraries, recreation centers, dog parks and little league activity as of Wednesday. However, Lee County parks including beaches and conservation 20/20 lands will stay open.

COLLIER COUNTY

Collier county has announced the closure of the following County-owned facilities; aquatic sites and water features, fitness centers, community centers, public libraries, and museum events and programs.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY

The county clarified the main purpose of declaring a local state of emergency is to free up resources and funding to better prepare. The order will remain in effect for 7 days, then county leaders will need to reassess whether to extended.

Tuesday’s COVID-19 headlines:

LINK: Florida Department of Health COVID-19 updates



Writer: Lincoln Saunders

