Two more Most Wanted Wednesday fugitives captured

Two more Southwest Florida fugitives featured on Most Wanted Wednesday are now behind bars.

[CAPTURED] Atmaram Persaud, 21, was involved in a verbal altercation with a pregnant victim, but when the conversation didn’t go his way, he became violent, despite the fact that a two-year-old child was watching the events unfold. When the woman tried to get away from Persaud, he tried to grab her phone, then struck her in the face, arms and shoulders.

Witnesses said Persaud then grabbed the victim by the neck and slammed her against the side of a car, before taking off running. He was eventually found at a friends house and charged with aggravated battery on a pregnant victim.

In addition to that charge, Persaud has also been jailed for two other counts of battery, as well as burglary. His current warrant is for VOP aggravated battery on a pregnant victim. He is now held without bond.

[CAPTURED] Shannon Holmes (DOB 11/18/76) – was wanted for failing to show up in court in Lee County on three separate drug charges. This 43-year-old felon has been a thorn in the side of officers since 1996, with a steady stream of felony charges along the way.

Among the crimes, she’s been arrested for is the possession, sale and delivery of cocaine and heroin, burglary, fraud, grand theft, forgery, battery and DUI, among others. In addition to her local time behind bars, Holmes also spent time in lockup in Manatee County for escape.

She’s additionally been sent to state prison four times.

MORE: Click here to check out all the fugitives on Most Wanted Wednesday

If you have a tip on the whereabouts of any of these wanted suspects contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers. All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers

1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or

southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com

Reporter: Rich Kolko



Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know