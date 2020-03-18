SWFL parents concerned for time children learn outside classrooms

Parents we spoke to said they are happy the state is taking precautions to protect their children during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but they worry about how such a long period of virtual learning and no state testing will affect the quality of their kids’ education.

Kayleigh Medors is a nurse with two sons in elementary school, one who is in a special learning program. She says it’s going to be a long month for her.

“I get it because I’m a nurse, so I understand why we’re doing it,” Medors said. “I’s just frustrating because I get frustrated helping them.”

And she’s not the only one concerned about how virtual school and no state testing could impact the quality of education for students.

“They do reading and mathematics, and they’re on certain levels,” Abigail White said. “And I don’t want her to fall behind if they’re going to be out of school.”

“By parents teaching them at home, how consistent is that going to be?” Medors said.

But parents such as Eva Cartegena say it’s all about safety, and she’s glad her two kids won’t be exposed to any extra germs at school.

“I appreciate that the fact schools are closed down for them to take action and do what they need to do to get them cleaned up,” Cartegena said.

Gov. Ron DeSantis also announced parents can choose to keep their child in the same grade for the next school year without penalty.

Collier County Public Schools announced e-learning will begin March 30.

School District of Lee County says it will continue to assess when is the best time to open schools back up.

