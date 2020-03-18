Stores set aside hours for senior citizens to get essential supplies

Several stores are now stepping up and setting aside hours only for senior citizens, who are considered the most at risk during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. From Dollar General, Fresh Market, to Target, stores such as those want to make sure seniors can get the items they need while staying healthy.

We stopped by a Dollar General Tuesday, where over 15 people were waiting in line, most of them to buy everyday essential. And long lines and crowds of shoppers are more than just a hassle; they can be dangerous for those who are most vulnerable to COVID-19.

Stores are cutting their hours to minimize the risk, while also setting aside hours to help seniors in our communities get the supplies they need during times of quarantine and social distancing.

Watch the video above for the full story by WINK News Reporter Anika Henanger.

Reporter: Anika Henanger



