Shoppers are lining up out the door at grocery stores across SWFL

It’s getting harder to find items like meat, eggs, and even onions and of course toilet paper in grocery stores across Southwest Florida.

Stores in Southwest Florida are continuously filled with shoppers stocking up on necessities, but we have seen the biggest crowds in Lee County grocery stores.

At Costco in Lee County people could be seen lining up out the store, but signs were posted outside the store saying they were completely out of disinfectants and paper products.

WINK News spoke to one shopper ho drove all the way from Alva because the stores in his area were sold out of eggs.

I called Walmart, Winn-Dixie, Publix, all these everyone and nobody had eggs. I called her at about 8:30 a.m. and they said they have eggs two dozen per membership so I drove all the way from Alva to get two dozen eggs,” Tom Faasse said.

Lots of stores do have limits on some supplies. For example, Costco is not allowing shoppers to buy more than two cases of bottled water.

Reporter: Brea Hollingsworth

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

