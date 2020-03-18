Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart becomes first member of Congress to test positive for coronavirus

Republican Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart of Florida has become the first member of Congress to test positive for coronavirus, he tweeted on Wednesday.

He tweeted that he is feeling much better and has released a statement.

I'm feeling much better. However, it's important that everyone take this seriously and follow @CDCgov guidelines in order to avoid getting sick & mitigate the spread of this virus. We must continue to work together to emerge stronger as a country during these trying times. pic.twitter.com/g5W5vSQIyH — Mario Diaz-Balart (@MarioDB) March 18, 2020

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Author: Paul LeBlanc, CNN

