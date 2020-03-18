Republican Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart of Florida has become the first member of Congress to test positive for coronavirus, he tweeted on Wednesday. (Pete Marovich/Getty Images)
Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart becomes first member of Congress to test positive for coronavirus

Published: March 18, 2020 7:19 PM EDT
Updated: March 18, 2020 7:31 PM EDT

Republican Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart of Florida has become the first member of Congress to test positive for coronavirus, he tweeted on Wednesday.

He tweeted that he is feeling much better and has released a statement.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Author: Paul LeBlanc, CNN
