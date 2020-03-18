Patient exposes 34 employees to coronavirus at NCH North Naples

A person with COVID-19 symptoms ignored medical advice and exposed 34 employees at the NCH North Naples Hospital, officials said Wednesday.

The patient came into the emergency room at the hospital and didn’t follow instructions given by hospital staff, according to NCH officials.

There are three patients being treated at NCH facilities, with two at NCH Baker and one at the North Naples facility. Another was discharged and ordered to self-isolate at home.

NCH has postponed non-essential surgeries and is limiting visitors.

In Lee County, there are four COVID-19 patients isolated in hospitals, and 232 tests have been submitted.

Lee Health has canceled all office visits.

The hospital system said Wednesday that 66 employees are quarantined at home, with 35 of those experiencing symptoms. Eight of those have tested negative for coronavirus, and 27 are awaiting results.

Writer: Jackie Winchester

