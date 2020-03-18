Message to young people: ‘Please cooperate with us’ to help stop coronavirus spread

The country’s top health officials are pleading with young people to heed their advice and avoid large gatherings to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Southwest Florida’s beaches have been packed with people, many of them spring breakers, over the last few days. The crowds go against guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and advice given by President Donald Trump and other officials in an effort to slow the virus’ spread.

“Staying out of the bars, staying out of the restaurants… really trying to distance yourself,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

“We can’t do this without the young people cooperating. Please cooperate with us.”

How do we get younger people to take the warning seriously?

“You can’t make it sink in. All you can do is share the information. If they’re not worried about themselves, maybe they’d be worried about their parents and grandparents,” said Dr. Laura Streyffeler, therapist.

Streyfeller shared her success in connecting with young clients.

“You don’t tell them what they need to know. You ask them what is it they’re afraid of, what are they thinking, what are they feeling, what do they want to know, what are their concerns.”

Fauci said he would rather every state and local municipality follow the same guidelines. He said some states are telling people that gatherings of 25 people are OK, or in Southwest Florida, leaving beaches open, which is sending mixed messages.

