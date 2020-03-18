Lee County schools to distribute Chromebooks to students who need them

The School District of Lee County will be distributing Chromebooks to elementary school students who need a computer for distance learning.

Students in 3rd, 4th and 5th grade will be assigned a Chromebook if they don’t have access to a computer at home.

The district said students who have a sibling in grades six through 12 will not be given a Chromebook, as middle and high school students already have one.

Students in kindergarten through 2nd grade will be able to pick up Chromebooks during the week of March 23.

All schools in Florida will be closed until April 15, and Lee County is among those districts making plans for students to learn from home.

The district said families that choose not to use computer-based learning can pick up 10-day instructional packets at their school during the Chromebook pick-up times.

Qualifying students can sign out a Chromebook from the school they attend on the following dates and times:

Chromebook Distribution Date Times Grade Level Parents of Students with Last Names Beginning with: March 19 8am–10am Grade 5 A – M March 19 10am–12pm Grade 5 N – Z March 19 1pm–3pm Grade 4 A – M March 19 3pm-5pm Grade 4 N – Z March 20 8am–10am Grade 3 A – M March 20 10am–12pm Grade 3 N – Z *March 20 1pm–5pm Grades 3 – 5 **March 21 9am–11am Grades 3 – 5

*For families unable to pick up Chromebooks on Thursday

**For families unable to pick up Chromebooks on Thursday or Friday

Writer: Jackie Winchester

