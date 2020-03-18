Gulf Coast Humane Society needs foster families

An overflowing animal shelter in Lee County is in need of foster families as more pets are being surrendered.

It may not be obvious, but animal shelters like the Gulf Coast Humane Society are feeling the impact of the coronavirus.

“During the COVID-19 crisis, we are really, really looking for fosters,” said Jennifer Galloway, executive director.

People are encouraged to stay home and practice social distancing, so GCHS is saying, “Why be lonely when you can isolate with an animal friend?”

“Dogs and cats make us smile and laugh and giggle, and then they bring us pleasure and then they bring us comfort, so during this time of stress, that’s a great way to take that down,” said Galloway.

The need for fosters has increased because more people are surrendering their animals.

“We are getting more phone calls saying I need to surrender my pet. If the adoptions are down, then that means we don’t have the space to help those intakes.”

Volunteer Ronni Haston hopes people don’t forget about these furry friends.

“When you get an animal, you want to be home to let them adapt to you, and often times we get an animal and then we had to go to work or go to school and we don’t have time to bond with them, to get that relationship with them, so this is a perfect time for us to do that,” Haston said.

Dozens of dogs and cats are waiting. The Humane Society is open for business as usual. They and other animal shelters are looking for fosters.

If you’re interested in fostering for the Gulf Coast Humane Society, click here.

Reporter: Nicole Gabe

Writer: Jackie Winchester

