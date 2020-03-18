Fort Myers doctor opens mobile clinic to help those who can’t afford checkups

Using her dream to help others. The Fort Myers doctor who opened up Premier Mobile Health Services says she wants to help those who cannot afford simple checkups.

Patients told WINK News’ Dannielle Garcia during uncertain times like this, her service is important.

The clinic is located right near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Prince Street every Monday and Wednesday.

The doctor asks people who think they have the coronavirus to please not come to her clinic, as she is not a designated testing site.

Reporter: Dannielle Garcia

Writer: Briana Harvath

