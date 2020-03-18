Florida Catholic masses suspended due to coronavirus fears

The Diocese of Venice in Florida announced Wednesday that regularly scheduled Masses and other Liturgical events in Parish Churches in the Diocese of Venice will be suspended from March 20, 2020 until after Easter, when the situation can be re-evaluated.

Visitation to Churches to pray is also suspended. Therefore, the Faithful and visitors to the Diocese are dispensed from any obligation to attend Mass during this period.

Most Rev. Frank J. Dewane, Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Venice in Florida, earlier granted dispensation from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass until further notice due to coronavirus concerns.

The Bishop released the following statement on the closure:

My prayer for you and your family is that you will be kept safe from all harm.

With the strength that comes from God, I encourage you to support your neighbors and

friends with the Hope that is ours in Jesus Christ. Together, we face the threat posed

by the Covid-19 outbreak – a crisis that is unprecedented in our lifetime. Still, there is

a need to remain flexible and adapt to circumstances, following, as best we can, the

guidance of public health officials.

Guidelines have been established that call for further limiting of public

gatherings. Therefore, out of pastoral concern for all, and after prayer and discernment,

as well as hearing from the priests and the Faithful, I announce that the regularly

scheduled Masses and other Liturgical events in Parish Churches in the Diocese

of Venice will be suspended from March 20, 2020 until after Easter, when the

situation can be re-evaluated. Visitation to Churches to pray is also suspended.

Therefore, the Faithful and visitors to the Diocese are dispensed from any

obligation to attend Mass during this period.

This is acknowledged as a sacrifice for the Catholic Faithful, who have a great

love for the Holy Eucharist and depend on the Most Blessed Sacrament for their

spiritual lives. Do recall that Faithful Catholics, throughout the history of the Church,

have kept the faith alive through trying times. By prayer and devotion, as well as

spiritual solidarity with each other, the life of faith continued to be a source of strength

and perseverance during persecutions and other times of public crisis. Tomorrow, on

the Feast of St. Joseph, I will dedicate the Diocese of Venice to the care of the Foster

Father of Jesus. Let us be united in prayer to St. Joseph for his intercession and

protection.

Our Priests have been asked to draw upon the Church’s rich tradition of prayer

and devotion to ensure that the spiritual life of parishioners is nourished and remains

vibrant through means which are prudently adapted to the current circumstances. Our

Diocesan website has a list of opportunities to view the celebration of the Holy

Mass. Parish websites will also provide other helpful suggestions for how to promote

prayerfulness and spiritual communion.

Priests, together with the Catholic Faithful, are asked to make prudent decisions

about Weddings and Funerals while observing guidance to limit gatherings. Baptisms

will only be celebrated in cases of emergency. The Anointing of the Sick ought to be

requested only in genuine need for the dying. Priests are to take the necessary

precautions to protect themselves and the Faithful when administering the Sacraments

to the Sick {i.e. the use of isolation gowns, masks and gloves, as well as following the

guidelines of medical professionals). All Confirmations prior to Easter have been

postponed, along with penance services. Parish and social events, as well as ministry

gatherings, are also suspended. Parishioners, in the event of emergency situations,

are invited to communicate with a Priest, Deacon or available staff by phone, or by

email.

As your Bishop, I am always edified and grateful for the generosity of the

Faithful, particularly at difficult times. Of course, you must consider your own

circumstances and how the Coronavirus outbreak has impacted your family. However,

it is also necessary to provide for the ministry of the Church, as well as continue to

serve the poor and the vulnerable through Catholic Charites. The Catholic Faithful are

humbly asked to continue their generous support for our Parishes, Schools, Catholic

Charities and the Diocese.

My dear Faithful, be confident that Christ is with us always and that the Blessed

Virgin Mary and Saint Joseph are interceding for us. Take courage and trust in God

during this time of many challenges.