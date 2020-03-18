City of Naples closes beaches and pier; Collier County closes beach parking to limit beachgoers

In an effort to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and alignment with CDC guidance and Governor DeSantis’s Executive Order 20-68, the City of Naples will be closing all public beaches within city limits beginning today through Monday, March 30th.

The Pier will be closed at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday; all other beach accesses, beach restroom facilities, parking areas, Lowdermilk Park, and walkways will be closed at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday.

The City of Naples is making its decisions based on guidance from the Florida Department of Health (FDOH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The closures could be extended as the City responds to the public health crisis and direction from the FDOH and CDC.

To stay up-to-date on information and guidance for COVID-19, visit the Florida Department of Health website (www.floridahealth.gov) or contact the Collier County Health Department at (239) 252-8200. You can also reach the FDOH Call Center for COVID-19 at (866) 779-6121, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-midnight.

For City of Naples residents, Emergency Management has activated a COVID-19 hotline (239) 213-4902 that will be available Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 pm.

COLLIER COUNTY

In an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19, Collier County Government announced that effective sunset Wednesday (March 18, 2020), Collier County beach parking facilities will be closed to the public until further notice. In addition, Collier Area Transit is discontinuing operation of the Beach Bus route 29 until further notice.

These actions are in keeping with CDC COVID-19 guidelines and the Governor’s Executive Order to limit large gatherings and encourage social distancing.

All Collier County beach access points, outside the City of Naples, will remain open to the public at this time.

GOVERNOR’S STATE-WIDE GUIDANCE

The Governor is directing parties accessing public beaches in the state of Florida to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance by limiting their gatherings to no more than 10 persons

Restaurants

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know