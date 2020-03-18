Allegiant halts Sunseeker construction; workers say they were unaware

Construction has stopped for the highly-anticipated Sunseeker Resort by Allegiant Air in Charlotte Harbor Wednesday for coronavirus (COVID-19) prevention. And some workers were not aware of those changes.

Dozens of cranes, tractors and building materials are scattered throughout the construction site. But workers will not be present for a while, as they are temporarily out of a job.

Peggy Smith and her brother, George Welch, walk past Charlotte Harbor and the Sunseeker construction site a few days a week and listen to the progress.

“Cement trucks, supplies, people,” Welch said.

“Lots of workers,” Smith said. “Lots of workers.”

But Allegiant announced it will immediately suspend construction at the resort and related renovations at Kingsway Country Club. However, we saw crews actively working high and low at the resort Wednesday afternoon.

“It’s looked like they were still working today,” Smith said.

And those workers say they had no idea of the suspension around noon.

Allegiant says it doesn’t know if this will impact the resort’s opening or how long the site will stay empty of workers.

“I would hate to just see it sitting there decaying,” Smith said.

We reached out to the project’s main contractor. They are not sure what will happen with the workers but are in the process of figuring out those details.

“The safety and the health of the people is more important than economics right now,” said Dave Gammon, the economic development director of Charlotte County.

Reporter: Erika Jackson

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

