3 Southwest Florida malls to close due to coronavirus pandemic

Simon Property Group will be closing its three Southwest Florida malls because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Edison Mall, Coconut Point Mall and Port Charlotte Town Center will close Wednesday at 7 p.m., and are expected to be closed until March 29.

Several retailers inside malls around the country had already announced their stores would be closing, including Macy’s, J.C. Penney, Gap and Sephora.

