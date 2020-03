WINK-TV is back on DISH Network

WINK and WINK News is now back on DISH Network. This means you can now follow the latest developments with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as well as watch the syndicated and CBS Networks shows.

WINK programming was off DISH in recent months. Negotiations are underway – that hopefully – will lead to a long-term distribution of WINK entertainment and news programming.

Writer: WINK News

