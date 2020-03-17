Where to find voting precincts in SWFL

Primaries in Ohio were called off overnight to combat the spread of COVID-19, but here in Florida, we are going ahead as planned.

If you do go ahead and vote, it’s not a bad idea to bring some hand sanitizer as well as your own pen to mark a ballot.

That way you don’t have to worry about using one already touched by another person.

Even if you don’t bring any of that, workers at the voting sites will have their own and most will be wearing gloves, but these are only precautions so no need to worry if you see that.

Lee and Collier County have both been forced to change some polling locations because of workers backing out or facilities saying they don’t want them there over concerns of the coronavirus.

However, there are still multiple voting precincts in each county, and you can find one most convenient for you.

To find a voting precinct in Lee County click here.

To find a voting precinct in Charlotte County click here.

To find a voting precinct in Collier County click here.

Reporter: Andrea Henderson

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

