Tuesday coronavirus pandemic updates

As of Tuesday morning, there are 160 positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Florida. This number includes 18 cases of non-Florida residents diagnosed in the state. There are 5 total deaths in Florida.

In Southwest Florida, there are 11 total cases, with one in Charlotte County, four in Lee County, and six in Collier County.

More than 4,600 people have tested positive for the new COVID-19 disease in the U.S. and at least 71 have died. Globally, the death toll was just over 7,300 on Tuesday. While more than 183,000 people have caught the virus around the world, almost half have already recovered, and the vast majority of cases remain mild.

The latest numbers from the state health department includes an Orange County patient-resident who died Monday after testing positive for COVID-19. The patient was a 68-year-old woman. Her test was performed in California following travel to Asia.

IF YOU FEEL SICK:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a 24-hour COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Questions may also be emailed to [email protected] Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

