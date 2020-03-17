Tom Brady bids farewell to Patriots on social media, says he is signing elsewhere

In a move that sent shockwaves around the NFL on Tuesday morning, longtime New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady announced across social media that he is “continuing elsewhere,” signaling a departure from the Patriots in 2020 free agency.

FOREVER A PATRIOT pic.twitter.com/QSBOJBs4uy — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020

Brady entered the league as a sixth-round pick, No. 199 overall, in the 2000 NFL Draft. He has completed 6,377 of 9,988 passes for 74,571 yards, 541 touchdowns and 179 interceptions. The 42-year-old is a six-time Super Bowl champion and was named MVP in four of those appearances.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Indianapolis Colts, Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers have been mentioned in connection with the soon-to-be free agent.

Stay tuned for more on this developing story.

Author: CBS Sports

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know