SWFL restaurants, bars feel the effects of new coronavirus orders

Restaurants all over Southwest Florida are coming to grips with the new order by Gov. Ron DeSantis to limit their guests to 50% capacity with staggered seating to fulfill social distancing guidelines.

We visited Cape Coral and spoke to those at local restaurant about the impact this has on them amid the effort to stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in our region and statewide.

“We decided to strip down the tables, so, inside, it’s every other table so you’re 6 feet apart,” said Vollen Louks at Duval Street restaurant. “Outside, it’s every other table, so you’re 6 feet apart.”

Restaurants have taken extra steps to wipe down and sanitize everything. But that wasn’t enough for the state, which ordered bars and nightclubs to suspend business hours for at least a month.

“We’re fairly new so everything the first year is really fragile,” said Naomi Biber at Palace Pub. “We’ll be fine, but it’s just hard to hear that and have to have to deal with this.”

Fort Myers small businesses feel effects of social distancing

It was not a normal St. Patrick’s Day in Fort Myers Tuesday. All bars and nightclubs are closed after Gov. Ron DeSantis announced they must close for 30 days. And restaurants can only be at 50-percent capacity.

We spoke to those running businesses downtown to see how they are reacting to the new mandate due to coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns and any worries they might have.

What figured to be a busy night is now disappointing for businesses, considering it was a popular day of celebration. Crowds are what small businesses depend on during season to carry them through the rest of the year.

But many business owners downtown believe season is over, and their futures are in doubt.

