SWFL cleaning businesses booming, share tips on sanitizing your home

You can’t go to any business without seeing workers in masks, using spray bottles and towels to wipe away any traces of the coronavirus.

“There’s a lot of panic buying going on right now because this is new,” said Michelle Spitzer with MaidPro of Southwest Florida.

We went to the pros to find out what we need to do to keep our homes clean and safe.

Southwest Florida cleaning companies are hard at work helping fight the coronavirus.

“I’ll have to admit in 40 years we haven’t seen anything like this,” said Crystal Clean CEO Dave Harting.

He says they’re getting more than a dozen calls a day. Business are asking his crew for a deep clean.

“They want us to worry less about appearances and more about disinfecting, killing bacteria, viruses,” Harting said.

The same holds true for Spitzer. Her team focuses on high traffic areas of each home.

“Door handles, kitchen knobs and kitchen pulls, the backs of chairs, chair arms, stair railings,” she said.

Workspaces also need attention.

“Your computer keyboards and your mouses, and of course your remote control,” Spitzer said.

She says there’s a big difference between sanitizing your home and disinfecting it.

“Disinfecting where you actually let the surface dry, you leave the surface moist and let it air dry for a total of 10 minutes. Letting that product actually work will actually increase that 100,000 times so you’re actually able to get 99.99 percent of all the bacteria, germs including viruses,” she said.

Closely cleaning up to combat the coronavirus.

Both MaidPro and Crystal Clean say because of the sudden increase in business they are hiring.

