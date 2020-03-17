Naples mom offers up ideas to keep kids busy while stuck at home

Businesses and schools are closing due to coronavirus concerns, so how are families keeping busy while isolating?

One local businesswoman, who is also a mom, is giving back with plenty of ideas.

Keeping your kids occupied when you can’t be around people is a full-time job.

“Right now, having the kids home with me, that’s been quite the challenge,” said Naples mom of three, Ashley Long.

That’s why she and some neighbors put together a Leprechaun hunt where she and her kids can spot shamrocks from a safe distance.

“I think it’s stressful for everybody but we’re in it together,” Long said.

By “in it together” she means sharing.

“I don’t know if people are shopping right now and it seems insensitive that I’m posting headbands and stuff when people are struggling to find food,” she said.

Long runs an online business called “Tiny Blessings Boutique” and now, she’s using that Facebook page to lift families up and share ideas for keeping kids busy.

She’s posting everything from mini science lessons by MysteryScience.com to math practice from MathScore.com to celeb Josh Gad, more famously known as “Olaf”, reading books on his Twitter account.

KidsActivities.com also put out a list of education companies offering free subscriptions due to school closings.

Do you have an activity or idea you’ve found helpful? Share them in the comments of the Facebook post below:

Reporter: Allison Gormly

Writer: Briana Harvath

