Music stars are live-streaming at-home concerts for fans in isolation over coronavirus

Millions of Americans are self-isolating right now — including music stars. Several artists have live-streamed mini-performances on social media, giving people who have currently holed up at home some live entertainment, just from a distance.

On Monday, Global Citizen, an organization that focuses on combatting global poverty, announced its “At Home Together” series. The organization, which holds an annual music festival to benefit global poverty, kicked off the series with Chris Martin.

The Coldplay frontman is the curator of the annual Global Citizen festival. He launched the “At Home Together” series with an Instagram live video, during which he played several of the band’s hits and spoke to viewers who are in isolation during the coronavirus outbreak.

Global Citizen announced Tuesday’s “At Home Together” concert will be live-streamed by John Legend. “Chrissy Teigen has confirmed that she too will be there. Who knows what awesomeness and hilarity will come from her presence!?” Legend wrote on Twitter. The couple’s “At Home Together” concert will go live on Instagram at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT. Other stars took it upon themselves to start live-streaming concerts and conversations to give people at home a little brightness during this dark time. Pink sang Adele’s “Make You Feel My Love,” on Instagram live. Music power couple Katharine McPhee and David Foster promised to play live streams daily, because “what else is there to do,” McPhee wrote on Instagram. Keith Urban also shared a performance on social media, featuring his wife, Nicole Kidman. Cellist Yo-Yo Ma posted a video on Twitter with a special dedication: “This is for the healthcare workers on the frontlines — the Sarabande from Bach’s Cello Suite No. 3,” he wrote, sharing a two-minute clip of himself playing. “Your ability to balance human connection and scientific truth in service of us all gives me hope.” This is for the healthcare workers on the frontlines — the Sarabande from Bach’s Cello Suite No. 3. Your ability to balance human connection and scientific truth in service of us all gives me hope. #songsofcomfort pic.twitter.com/s9e35RW03N — Yo-Yo Ma (@YoYo_Ma) March 16, 2020 Country singer Luke Combs also announced on his Instagram stories that he would do a live mini-concert on the social media platform on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Author: CAITLIN O'KANE/CBS News

