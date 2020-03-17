Lee County government holds a briefing on the coronavirus outbreak

Lee County government is holding a briefing to update residents on action being taken during the coronavirus outbreak.

Libraries and some Lee County Parks & Recreation locations will be closed to the public at the end of operating hours on Tuesday, March 17, and all advisory committee and non-essential meetings have been suspended as the county takes steps to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

These actions and other county operating decisions, which will be in effect for 30 days, were presented Tuesday to the Lee Board of County Commissioners at a regularly scheduled meeting where commissioners also voted to enact a State of Local Emergency as a matter of procedure. The Lee County Emergency Operations Center is at a Level 2 virtual activation at this time as county officials coordinate with partners and stakeholders.

The county also has a dedicated landing page leegov.com/covid-19 to inform the public of the status of public meetings and facilities. The website will be updated as decisions are made, including those staff presented to commissioners.

Other updates include:

The Department of Community Development remains open, building permits are being issued, employees are using social distancing and the county encourages the public and clients make use of online services provided at www.leegov.com/dcd.

Special events permits are suspended.

Cash toll payments will be suspended on toll bridges beginning Wednesday, March 18, for 30 days. Motorists without a toll transponder will be billed for tolls via license plate scan; motorists will not be charged any service fee.

Lee County Utilities customer service lobby will close; the drive-thru and drop-box service remains available and a drop-box location will be added at Public Works,1500 Monroe St., Fort Myers.

Lee County Parks & Recreation’s outdoor facilities remain open, and social distancing is encouraged. Indoor facilities, including recreation centers, community buildings and pools, will close at the end of the day Tuesday, as will dog parks.

Lee County libraries online services will remain available at www.leelibrary.net; the telephone reference call center will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 239-533-INFO.

LeeTran fixed route and Passport services will continue unchanged.

Garbage pickup will continue on its regular schedule.

Lee County Domestic Animal Services’ clinic will restrict work to emergency procedures. Animal Control Officers will continue to respond to emergency calls. The Adoption Center and Lost and Found (stray animals) will be open by appointment only. Call 239-533-7387. Pets are also available for fostering. Applications and other information is available at www.LeeLostPets.com.

Also, the Lee County Clerk of Courts reminds residents that jury duty has been canceled until March 27 and Legal Aid appointments have been suspended. Effective Wednesday, March 18, passport services are suspended until further notice. Call 877-487-2778 for other passport service locations. The Bonita Springs Clerk’s Office will suspend service on Friday, March 20. The “Be Your Own Detective” seminar planned for March 25 is postponed until further notice.

IF YOU FEEL SICK:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a 24-hour COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Questions may also be emailed to [email protected] Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida Department of Health COVID-19 updates

