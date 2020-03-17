Election Results: Polls in Florida, Illinois and Arizona go on despite coronavirus concerns

Despite many being isolated in their homes due to the coronavirus, people still made their way out to the polls to vote in the primary election.

Only three states voted Tuesday: Florida, Illinois and Arizona

Ohio was planned to vote as well, however, they chose to postpone for now due to coronavirus concerns.

Polls here in Florida will begin to close at 7 p.m. and will all close by 8 p.m.

Polls in Illinois will close at 8 p.m. EST and those in Arizona will close at 10 p.m. EST.

We will update this story as precincts begin reporting and results are released.

FLORIDA

No precincts reporting.

ILLINOIS

No precincts reporting.

ARIZONA

No precincts reporting.

