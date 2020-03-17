Community Foundations of Collier County and Southwest Florida launch coronavirus relief funds

The Community Foundation of Collier County and the Southwest Florida Community Foundation have each activated emergency relief funds: CFCC’s Collier Comes Together Fund and SWFLCF’s Emergency Relief Fund to collect donations to aid in Coronavirus relief.

The Funds will complement the work of public health officials and expand local capacity to address the outbreak as effectively as possible. Donations to this fund will help rapidly deploy resources to basic needs and healthcare nonprofit organizations to support their programs as well as their staff at the front lines of our community’s coronavirus outbreak.

Donors are assured that help will reach its intended cause. As Community Foundations are 501(c)(3) charitable organization, donations are tax-deductible.

“We know our community is passionate about supporting our area in times of crisis. With our collaboration with the Southwest Florida Community Foundation, we can help support our nonprofits who will, in turn, provide aid to the community,” said Eileen Connolly-Keesler, Community Foundation of Collier County President & CEO. “As the community’s philanthropic first responder, we are committed to identifying and supporting the needs of our residents and providing aid where it is needed most.”

To give to the funds:

For Collier County

For Southwest Florida

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

