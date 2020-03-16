New White House guidance advises avoiding groups of 10 or more, restaurants and bars

President Donald Trump and the White House’s coronavirus task force gave a briefing on the outbreak.

President Trump advised the public to avoid groups of 10 or more, including not going to restaurants and bars, and discretionary travel. He also advised all children should be schooled at home,

It was further clarified that guidelines of avoiding groups of 10 more should not just be in public but should extend to your own home as well.

Monday, President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence led a discussion with the Governors of more than 50 States and territories and the Mayor of the District of Columbia to provide an update from the White House Coronavirus Task Force and to continue the whole-of-government response to, preparation for, and mitigation of COVID-19. The President discussed the unprecedented actions taken and funding being provided at every level of government to meet this historic challenge. The Vice President encouraged Governors to thank exemplary American businesses, individuals, health, and emergency officials, and communities of faith who are doing what they can to “flatten the curve” in this all-of-America effort. Both the President and Vice President thanked Governors, State, and local leaders for their tireless work.

White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Ambassador Deborah Birx, M.D., and Assistant Secretary for Health at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Admiral Brett Giroir, M.D., provided updates on testing capabilities and highlighted community mitigation activities. Federal leaders also provided a global status update on COVID-19 and thanked Governors for activating their emergency operations centers, and the National Guard, and establishing State-level task forces. Governors provided updates on mitigation activities and discussed coordination with private sector partners and other State, local, and tribal government officials.

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know