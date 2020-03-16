Store shelves across SWFL remain bare for some items during coronavirus pandemic

There has been a shopping craze at retailers this week, with empty shelves all across Southwest Florida.

Everyday essentials like toilet paper and water – gone. Even non-perishables are picked over.

WINK News consumer investigative reporter Allison Gormly hit the stores Monday to see what it’s like out there.

If you’re still looking for toilet paper or hand sanitizer — I still couldn’t find that on the shelves today. A sign outside of Costco in Fort Myers showed a long list of items out of stock.

That’s pretty much the same at any store I went to.

Cold and flu medicine, as well as some supplements, are limited too.

One woman we spoke with didn’t want to come to leave her house to go shopping but felt she had to because she couldn’t find what she needed online.

Sarah Eccles-Brown of south Fort Myers, said, “I actually struggled a lot with the decision to come out today, however, I’ve been trying to buy things online and have been unable to purchase any more Sambucol and I’m down to the last one for my family.”

What about store hours?

They’re changing by the day, so keep an eye out. Right now, Publix and Walmart stores are closing earlier.

IF YOU FEEL SICK:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a 24-hour COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Questions may also be emailed to [email protected] Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida Department of Health COVID-19 updates



*The map is best viewed on a desktop computer. If you don’t see the map above tap HERE for a fullscreen version.

Reporter: Allison Gormly



Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know