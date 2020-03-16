Naples declares state of emergency in response to coronavirus, election still held Tuesday

Mayor Bill Barnett and the City of Naples declared a state of emergency during a press conference Monday in response to coronavirus (COVID-19).

City administration is working with partner agencies and adjusting operations to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the city’s emergency response team is working to provide resources for the community. This involves taking steps with Florida Department of Health to prioritize testing for as many people as possible, improving access to testing.

With the state of emergency declared, city employees will be able to work from home. For people who cannot work from home, the city will be sanitizing work spaces.

Business-related travel for employees is canceled until May, and public meetings and advisory meetings will be postponed.

The city is not currently making any orders to close businesses or restaurant but expect them to abide by current guidelines.

TUESDAY ELECTION ON SCHEDULE

The city is still encouraging residents to vote Tuesday during the primary. Jennifer Edward, Collier County supervisor of elections, spoke during the press conference. She also said there will still be an election. Hand sanitizer and wipes have been purchased for all 59 polling locations.

However, two assisted living facilities have withdrawn from being polling locations and have been change to new ones. And over 80 election workers have excused themselves from coming to work, so locations are understaffed. Officials warn to expect lines.

There is no exact time frame for how long the state of emergency will last in Naples. A consideration for closing beaches and parks is under review and has not been decided.

IF YOU FEEL SICK:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a 24-hour COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Questions may also be emailed to [email protected] Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida Department of Health COVID-19 updates



Writer: WINK News

