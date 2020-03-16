FORT MYERS
Multiple fatalities reported in crash on San Carlos Blvd near Fort Myers Beach
Florida Highway Patrol says multiple fatalities have been reported in a two vehicle crash on San Carlos Boulevard near Fort Myers Beach.
All lanes on San Carlos Blvd are currently closed.
Troopers are on scene of a two vehicle multiple fatality crash on San Carlos Blvd by Ft Myers Beach. All lanes of San Carlos Blvd are currently closed. pic.twitter.com/C7mAgENcWw
— FHP SWFL (@FHPSWFL) March 16, 2020
Trust WINK to have more updates on this as details are released.
Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.