Multiple fatalities reported in crash on San Carlos Blvd near Fort Myers Beach

Florida Highway Patrol says multiple fatalities have been reported in a two vehicle crash on San Carlos Boulevard near Fort Myers Beach.

All lanes on San Carlos Blvd are currently closed.

Troopers are on scene of a two vehicle multiple fatality crash on San Carlos Blvd by Ft Myers Beach. All lanes of San Carlos Blvd are currently closed. pic.twitter.com/C7mAgENcWw — FHP SWFL (@FHPSWFL) March 16, 2020

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

