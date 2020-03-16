Photo via WINK News traffic
FORT MYERS

Multiple fatalities reported in crash on San Carlos Blvd near Fort Myers Beach

Published: March 16, 2020 10:42 AM EDT
Updated: March 16, 2020 10:43 AM EDT

Florida Highway Patrol says multiple fatalities have been reported in a two vehicle crash on San Carlos Boulevard near Fort Myers Beach.

All lanes on San Carlos Blvd are currently closed.

Trust WINK to have more updates on this as details are released.

Writer:Lincoln Saunders
Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2020 WINK Digital Media