Mobile testing centers in SWFL open Monday

The first local mobile collection site to test for coronavirus opens on Monday and the tent is already up at the Lee Convenient Care facility near Page field.

But not just anybody can show up, you need a doctor’s order and appointment.

The testing sites will allow drivers to pull up right to the tent and get tested. Patients will remain in their cars as staff in full protective gear take a nasal swab.

Lee Health will send the swab samples off for testing and the patient’s provider will give the results when they are ready.

This is not the only mobile testing site opening up in Southwest Florida, NCH will also be collecting samples today.

You don’t need an appointment there, but you still need a doctor’s orders.

Health officials tell us not only is this convenient, but it’s also safer.

“If you’re doing it inside, it has to be in a special negative airflow room to contain the virus particles and so that kind of limits where these people can be tested… so by taking it outside, we eliminate that need for that room and we can test more people and do it more safely,” said Dr. Karen Calkins, MD/Medical Director, at Lee Health Convenient Care.\

The test site in Fort Myers is open from Noon until 4 p.m. on Monday and Lee Health expects about 30 patients in that time.

They will extend hours if needed.

Reporter: Andrea Henderson

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know