Lee, Collier, and Charlotte schools districts will continue providing meals to students during break

The extended spring break is not stopping Southwest Florida school districts from feeding your children.

Lee, Collier, and Charlotte County will serve free meals to all children 18 years old or younger.

Lee school district will begin serving next Monday while Collier starts Tuesday and Charlotte starts Monday.

If you need time to view the schedule of when meals will be served you can visit the Lee County information page here.

You can find the Charlotte County information page here.

You can find the Collier County information here.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

