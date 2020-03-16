Latest updates from Florida on the coronavirus pandemic

As of Monday afternoon, there are 155 positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Florida. This number includes 18 cases of non-Florida residents currently in the state.

More than 3,700 people have tested positive for the new COVID-19 disease in the U.S. and at least 71 have died. Globally, the death toll was just over 6,500 on Monday, with the weekend seeing an alarming spike in fatalities in three European nations grappling with aggressive outbreaks. While more than 169,000 people have caught the virus around the world, almost half have already recovered, and the vast majority of cases remain mild.

According to the Florida Department of Health:

Traveled related: 38

Contact with confirmed case: 28

Travel & contact with confirmed case: 47

Under investigation: 42

Monday’s COVID-19 headlines

