Fort Myers man arrested in fatal shootings of neighbor, dog

A Fort Myers man was arrested late Sunday in the shooting deaths of a neighbor and the neighbor’s dog.

Luis Anthony Walker, 45, has been charged with homicide, aggravated assault with a weapon, and killing an animal.

Lee County deputies said Monday that Walker was walking his four dogs through the parking lot of Lago Del Sol apartments, off Gladiolus Drive, around 7:20 p.m. Sunday, when a neighbor’s dog ran toward his dogs and had to be separated from them.

Walker became angry and returned to his apartment for a gun, deputies said. He shot and killed the victim, who has not been identified, and then fatally shot the victim’s dog. Deputies said Walker pointed the gun at the victim’s wife, who begged him not to shoot her. No shots were fired at the woman, according to LCSO.

Walker was arrested following the shooting and is being held at the Lee County Jail. No bond has been set.

Writer: Jackie Winchester

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know